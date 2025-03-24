Watch Now
Blend Extra: From Page to Stage, check out Les Misérables!

The WAWM Youth Theater Group, consisting of high school students from all three schools in the district, is putting on its latest production – Les Misérables. schools in the district, is putting on its latest production – Les Misérables. The show will run from April 24th through the 27th at West Allis Central. The production has a goal of breaking the district theater record for ticket sales, so you don't want to miss this!

Date: April 24th through 27th
Location: West Allis Central High School Prices: Adults $13 -Students/Seniors $10 -Kids $6

Buy Tickets at wawmtheater.com

