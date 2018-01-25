Blend Extra: Finding Your Perfect Weight Loss Formula

Lose weight, get healthy and get a FREE iPhone 10!? Does it sound too good to be true? Dr. Rafael Foss is back to discuss how it's not a gimmick and it's not a sales stunt; it's a life-changing program, now with a little extra incentive!

Right now, the first 25 callers who contact 855 Burn Fat and sign up for their 40 day program, they'll give you a FREE iPhone 10! You can also get their Body Composition Analysis (normally $99) and Heart Rate Variability Testing (normally $129) for FREE! To take advantage of these great offers, call (414) 376-4005 and mention the FREE iPhone 10. Or visit 855BurnFat.com and use promo code "iPhone 10".