Blend Extra: Elect your best Options For Medicare with Help from the Pros!

If you're turning 65 or approaching Medicare eligibility, now is the time to get informed. With the most disruptive Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) in recent history, and major Service Area Reductions (SARs) expected in 2026, millions will be affected. Don’t wait—Deb and Jerry Dornbush of Silver Supplement Solutions are here to guide you through the changes.

Join Silver Supplement Solution's Road to Medicare event (Virtual), Friday, November 21st, 2025, 10AM & 6PM!

For info Visit www.silversup.com, or Call 262-728-9311, 262-325-6943