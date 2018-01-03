Blend Extra: Beautiful DIY Paper Home Decor

1:00 PM, Jan 3, 2018

When you think of crafting, you may think of fun little projects you can do with the kids. But with a little effort, you can create beautiful decor for your home using simple supplies, like paper. Our craft guru Sarah Vanderkooy is back to show us how it's done! For more information on Sarah and her simple and fun crafting ideas, visit CreativeRamblingsBlog.com.

