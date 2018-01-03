Blend Extra: Beautiful DIY Paper Home Decor

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 1:39PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
When you think of crafting, you may think of fun little projects you can do with the kids. But with a little effort, you can create beautiful decor for your home using simple supplies, like paper. Our craft guru Sarah Vanderkooy is back to show us how it's done!