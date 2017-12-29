Blend Extra: A Tricentennial Celebration in New Orleans

New Orleans, long considered one of the top places in the country to ring in the New Year, will be ushering in the biggest year in its history in 2018. New Year’s marks a milestone in the city’s history as the Crescent City celebrates its 300th birthday! Grammy-winning singer Irma Thomas, dubbed as Soul Queen of New Orleans, joins us from the rooftop of the Jax Brewery high above the historic French Quarter with all the details on all the excitement in 2018.