Blend Extra: 2024 Medicare Coffee Chats and Information

Deb and Jerry Dornbusch are back from Silver Supplement Solutions to talk about Medicare Election Periods. While Annual Enrollment ended in December, there are other enrollment periods to consider. Deb and Jerry are independent Insurance Agents who specialize in senior products. They will host Road to Medicare Educational event Virtually on March 15, 2024. They will also be doing Medicare coffee and chat sessions on Thursdays in February and March at 11:00AM, at Delavan Panera, 1905 Geneva Street, Delavan.

Coffee and bagels and answers to your Medicare questions. You can reach Deb and Jerry at 262-728-9311 or silversup.com

