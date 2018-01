Music unites strangers and bridges racial divisions in "Black Pearl Sings!", a powerful story based on real life events in 1933. Joining us to discuss this special show from The Milwaukee Rep and treat us to a preview performance are lead actresses Lynette DuPree and Colleen Madden.

"Black Pearl Sings!" starts its run at the Stackner Cabaret on January 19 and goes through March 18. For more information and for tickets, visit MilwaukeeRep.com or call (414) 224-9490.