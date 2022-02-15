Best New Books By Black Writers

In honor of Black History Month, our friend Carole Barrowman is celebrating Black writers! She joins us today to share three novels and a memoir from four Black authors.

1. Arsenic and Adobo by Mia Manansala (Berkley)

This is the first in a delicious culinary cozy mystery series. The main character is recovering from a break-up and is working to help save her grandma and her Tita Rosie’s Filipino American restaurant. When the local food critic dies after eating one of their signature dishes, Lila has to clear the family restaurant’s name. You can smell the food rising up from the pages.

2. Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen (Harper)

The main character is Tabby, a broadcast journalist, smart, sexy and moving up in her world. In fact, she’s on track to fulfill a lot of key elements on her bucket list. Except life gets in the way of those best made plans. While she adjusts and recalibrates, she has help from her two BFFs, who are highlights of this novel.

3. The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson (Wm. Morrow)

This is a compelling and unflinching novel about motherhood, family, race and class. The author is from Chicago. The novel is set there and in Indiana in 2008 right after President Obama’s first election. Ruth is an engineer and when her husband begins pushing for children, Ruth has to confront her past and the child she gave up.

4. Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford (Flatiron)

The book opens with the author hearing that her father is being released after serving 30 years in prison and closes with his actual release two weeks later. In between, Ford shares an emotionally searing and wonderfully compelling coming-of age memoir about her childhood in Missouri. Maya Angelou fans will resonate with the prose, the voice, and the loving grace in this book.

For more book recommendations, visit carolebarrowman.com.