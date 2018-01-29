Be Part of a Wisconsin Performing Tradition

The Kids from Wisconsin is part of an entertainment tradition that goes back nearly 50 years to its beginnings as a musical production created for Wisconsin's talented youth back in 1969. Now the talented youth of today has a chance to be a part of this storied tradition! Joining us with all the details about their 50th anniversary and their upcoming auditions are board member Michael Sander and producer Taras Nahirniak.

Kids from Wisconsin auditions in Milwaukee are February 23, 24 and 25 at the Marcus Center for Performing Arts. Their 50th Reunion Celebration is August 3 through August 5. For more information, visit KidsFromWisconsin.org.