An Exciting Announcement from KTI Country

94.5 KTI COUNRY and the Miller High Life Theatre are proud to announce that they are partnering to bring Nashville trailblazer Granger Smith (“Backroad Song”) to the downtown venue for a night of cutting-edge country music, with female vocal trio Runaway June (“Lipstick”) on Friday, March 23! They just announced it this morning, and Karen Dalessandro joins us with all the details on getting tickets to this hot show!

Don't miss Granger Smith at the Miller High Life Theatre on Friday, March 23! The pre-sale starts Wednesday, January 10 at 10am and runs through Thursday, January 11 at 10pm. Then the regular sale starts Friday, January 12 at 10am! For more information, visit KTIcountry.com.