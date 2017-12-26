An Etiquette Fact or Fiction Quiz

10:01 AM, Dec 26, 2017

We talk a lot about fashion and trends on The Morning Blend, but one thing that never goes out of style is good manners! We've been taught etiquette lessons all our lives, but some of them are outdated or simply not true. Joining us to separate fact and fiction when it comes to manners is etiquette expert, and Director of Career Services at Marquette, Laura Kestner-Ricketts.

We talk a lot about fashion and trends on The Morning Blend, but one thing that never goes out of style is good manners! We've been taught etiquette lessons all our lives, but some of them are outdated or simply not true. Joining us to separate fact and fiction when it comes to manners is etiquette expert, and Director of Career Services at Marquette, Laura Kestner-Ricketts.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top