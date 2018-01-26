A Valentine's Day Wildlife Meet and Greet

You and your family will have the opportunity to see all 14 of the Wildlife in Need Center's educational ambassadors up-close and personal! It's their Valentine's Day themed "Whooo Loves Wildlife?!" event. You can learn their stories and how they became ambassadors, along with fun facts about their species here in Wisconsin. Joining us to discuss the event is Alex Schlecht, along with one of their ambassadors, Chase the striped skunk!

The Whooo Loves Wildlife?! Meet and Greet is happening Saturday, February 10 from 1pm to 3pm. The Wildlife in Need Center is located on S Waterville Road in Oconomowoc. For more information, call (262) 965-3090 or visit HelpingWildlife.org.