A Special Place for Moms and Babies

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Birth Centers have been providing moms to be with the very best care during pregnancies and deliveries and has welcomed generations of new residents/babies to their families and our communities over the years. Today we meet a mom of twins who has called Community Memorial Hospital home as her babies were born 8 weeks early. The twins are expected to go home at the end of January!

Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls and St. Joe’s Hospital in West Bend have been providing moms to be with the very best care during pregnancies and deliveries and has welcomed generations of new residents/babies to their families and our communities over the years.