A Popular Poetry Marathon Open to Everyone!

Whether you are a Poet Laureate, or a 6 year-old with a poem in your heart, you can participate a popular Poetry Marathon going on this weekend! It's Woodland Pattern Book Center's 24th Annual Poetry Marathon fundraising event. Joining us to discuss how the event works and how you can participate are Jessi Carnes from Woodland Pattern and Brenda Cardenas, professor at UWM and former Milwaukee Poet Laureate.

The 24th Annual Woodland Pattern Poetry Marathon Fundraising Event starts Saturday, January 27, at 10am and goes till 1am on the 28th. For more information, call (414) 263-5001 or visit WoodlandPattern.org.