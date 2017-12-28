A New Year's Day Festival for the Whole Family

The 31st annual Cool Fool Kite Festival and Ice Carvings will take place in Veterans Park on New Years Day from 11am until 5pm. The event is FREE with plenty of FREE parking, with FREE Hot Chocolate and coffee provided by Gift of Wings! This is a can't-miss family event and the perfect way to start the New Year. Scott Fisher from Gift of Wings joins us with all the details, along with "quiet" ice carver Mike Lechtenberg.

Don't miss the Cool Fool Kite Festival and Ice Carvings on New Year's Day at Veterans Park! For more information, visit GiftOfWings.com.