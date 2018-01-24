A Local School's Award-Wining "Future City"

St. Alphonsus School has been participating in the Future City Competition for at least 20 years. They have won the regional competition several times, including this year! The focus this year was to create an "age-friendly" Future City. Joining us to show off their city, Sedai, and to discuss their upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. to compete nationally are Maggie Krajnak, Quentin Walsh, Grace Organ, Abby Krajnak, Isaac Porter, Isabelle Porter, teacher Mary Duckert, and engineering mentor Sue Clausing!