A Local Bank Supporting the Community

10:21 AM, Jan 29, 2018

Jeff McCarthy from First Bank Financial Centre joined us a few months ago to discuss their annual Holi-Days of Giving program. In its 4th year, Holi-Days of Giving provides a gift or cash to 13 families or individuals who need a little extra holiday cheer. Gifts were given during the month of December, one at each of their branch locations. Jeff is back to discuss one of the incredibly well-deserving recipients. For more information on First Bank Financial Centre and their locations, visit FBFCWI.com. And to support Maverick and the Weimers, visit GoFundMe.com/MiraclesForMaverickFighthABC.

For more information on First Bank Financial Centre and their locations, visit FBFCWI.com.

And to support Maverick and the Weimers, visit GoFundMe.com/MiraclesForMaverickFighthABC.

