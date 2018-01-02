A Gorgeous and Full-Service Wedding Venue

The Four Points By Sheraton Milwaukee North Shore is a full service hotel, centrally located in the North Shore just minutes from Mequon or Downtown Milwaukee. They offer up to 7000 sq ft of flexible banquet space for weddings from 50 to 265 people. Wedding packages include many different options and a variety of menu items to please everyone’s pallet. Joining us to discuss how they can help customize your special day to fit your budget is Robyn Stryker from Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee North Shore.

Book your wedding at Four Points Milwaukee North Shore by March 31 and receive:

- Waived Room Rental

- Complimentary Champagne Toast

- Free Bridal Suite for Two Nights for the night prior and of your wedding date

- Free Chair Covers & Chair Ties & Chargers

- 25% off Rehearsal Dinner or Gift Opening Brunch

For more information and to schedule a tour, call (414) 355-8585 or visit FourPointsMilwaukee.com.