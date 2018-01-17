A Cajun Favorite from Thunder Bay Grille

They do a lot of things right at Thunder Bay Grille, but one thing they take to another level is Cajun food! Chef Mike Stigler is back to cook up one of their all-time customer favorites, Chicken Tchoupitoulas: Cajun spiced chicken breast atop roasted potatoes with Cajun Tasso ham, béarnaise sauce, green onions, and blackened green beans.

Don't miss Thunder Bay's Fat Tuesday Feast from 5pm to 8pm on February 13! They're also the place to be the next day, February 14, for Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday. For more information, visit ThunderBayGrille.com.