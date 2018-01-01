A Breathtaking Landscape for Your Wedding Venue

A lot of couples want to make their wedding day truly memorable for their guests. Having your big day in a beautiful and rustic barn setting with fun activities such as fishing, hay wagon rides, llama feeding, and games can certainly accomplish that! Joining us to discuss the unique and beautiful landscape at Pioneer Creek Farm is owner Devonne O'Gorman.

If you book your wedding at Pioneer Creek Farm before January 31, you'll get FREE linen rental. Just mention The Morning Blend. Pioneer Creek still has available Saturdays in 2018, so schedule a tour today! You can email Devonne at Devonne@PioneerCreekFarm.com. And for more information, visit PioneerCreekFarm.com.