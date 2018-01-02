2018 Bridesmaid, Menswear, and Mother Trends

Amelishan Bridal is a full service family owned business celebrating their 22nd year of business. They cater to brides who want a concierge type of experience by having them work one on one with a stylist. They carry Bridal Gowns, Bridesmaids, mothers, tuxedos, accessories, and prom. Joining us to discuss the latest looks in bridesmaids, menswear, and mothers are owners Shannon Marquardt and Roxanne Schatz.

For more information and to create a wishlist to share your vision with your stylist, visit Amelishan.com. And be sure to tune in this Thursday, January 4, when Shannon and Roxanne return to discuss bridal gowns in 2018!