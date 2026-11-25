Ryan is the Assistant News Director at TMJ4. With the exception of a couple short stints in Los Angeles, he is a lifelong Wisconsin resident. Ryan began his career at TMJ4 in 1999, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He worked in ascending roles for over 20 years before becoming News Director at NBC 26 in Green Bay in 2021 and assuming the Station Manager role in 2023. Ryan returned to TMJ4 in 2024.

Ryan is a firm believer in the role a local television station plays in the community. He helped launch the company's geographic beat strategy that highlights reporters in every corner of the market. Local news should not just show up when there are challenging stories in communities, but should highlight the dynamic people and businesses that call them home. He was also honored to be part of a team that won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for a look at adolescent social media addiction.

When Ryan is not working, he is likely exploring every corner of Wisconsin and the United States with his family. An avid boater, he is at home on one of the many lakes or rivers the state has to offer. You can also find him on the tennis court most weekends attempting to perfect the backhand that has always alluded him.

If you have a story tip or idea, Ryan can be reached at ryan.scott@tmj4.com.

