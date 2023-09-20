Prime members, download this Amazon app and get a $15 credit

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you an Amazon Prime member? If so, Amazon would like you to download its Amazon Photos app. If you do, you’ll get a $15 credit to use during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days October 10 – 11.

You can install the Amazon Photos app on iOS, Android or Google Play, and you can also get it from the App Store for iPhone and iPad. This app is free with your Amazon Prime membership.

Now through October 7, Prime members just need to download the app and add at least one photo. After four days, you’ll get an email with your $15 credit, which you can use only during Prime Big Deal Days on qualifying purchases of $30 or more.

What’s in it for you, besides $15 off during Prime Big Deal Days? The app allows you to move your photos off of your device, freeing up space.

First, back up your photos to the cloud, then securely store and organize them on the app. (Turn on Auto-Save to automatically back up your photos.) You’ll also be able to print photos from the app and share photos across your devices including Fire TV, Echo Show and Amazon Fire tablets.

MORE: Amazon Prime Video’s new feature makes it easier to hear dialogue

Like most promotions, this one comes with its caveats. First of all, you have to be a Prime Member to get the $15 credit. (Of course, you have to be a Prime member to get the deals on Amazon’s Prime Days, anyway.) New Prime members who are in their 30-day free trial are not eligible for this promotion.

Amazon Photos has actually offered this promotion before (and they’ve offered a $20 credit in the past!), so if you’ve already downloaded the app and added photos, you’re ineligible for this promotion.

With all these stipulations, be sure to check with Amazon to make sure you are eligible!

MORE: Amazon plans to double its same-day delivery sites

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.