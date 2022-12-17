11 Sweet Photos Of Archie And Lilibet From Harry And Meghan’s New Netflix Docuseries

The first three episodes of “Harry and Meghan,” the new docuseries produced by and centering around the story of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are doing well on Netflix in the show’s first week after a Dec. 8 release, making it the site’s second-most-streamed English-language series.

The documentary looks at all aspects of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives, from their childhoods through their meeting, marrying, starting a family, leaving official duties as part of the British royal family, and moving from England to the U.S.

The couple have been very private about their two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 1. And protecting their family was a big reason for their move to America, as both discuss in the show. So the glimpses we see of Archie and Lili are intriguing.

A trailer for the second three episodes out Dec. 15 included a new photo of the family of four walking together, all dressed up. Meghan is barefoot and holding Archie, who is wearing a suit. Harry has Lilibet on his shoulders. You can see the photo at the 52-second mark in the trailer.

Viewers can also compare the two royal children to their parents when they were kids in the docuseries, as it shows photos and videos of both Harry and Meghan growing up. There is discussion about the intense paparazzi pressure Harry felt from his earliest years, and how his mother, Princess Diana, tried to protect her sons. We also see Meghan as a child with her mother, Doria Ragland, and father, Thomas Markle, and she talks about growing up as a mixed-race child. Both Harry and Meghan have divorced parents, and the two say that they think all kids of divorce have an instant commonality.

“Harry and Meghan” lets fans view the pair raising their kids in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara. They are seen reading books, feeding chickens, visiting farm animals, going on nature walks, tromping on the sand at the beach and playing in their backyard. Archie also briefly lived with his parents in Vancouver, Canada, and Beverly Hills, California, before the family purchased a $14.7 million, 7.4-acre estate with a nine-bedroom mansion.

“I think it’s such a responsibility as human beings that if you bring a small person into this world, you should be doing everything you can to make the world a better place for them,” Prince Harry says in one episode.

As the older of the two, there’s more footage of Archie in the docuseries, and his little toddler voice is also heard off-camera.

For example, toward the start of the first episode, we hear Meghan exclaiming to Archie over a bright orange-and-purple sky, “Look at that. How would you describe that, Archie?” And he passionately replies, “Like it’s all done beautiful!”

Little Lilibet is also seen from time to time — including in the photo above of Harry giving the infant a kiss on the nose.

Here are some more images and footage of the two little Sussexes from “Harry and Meghan.”

Archie’s First Birthday

Meghan, Harry and Meghan’s mother, Ragland, celebrate Archie’s first birthday in this scene. The family tosses confetti and seems to smile at a camera off-screen. Archie wears a tiny yellow party hat and is focused on the confetti on his high chair tray.

Baby Archie In Animal Hoodie

In this photo, Harry holds a smaller Archie wearing an animal hoodie while both snuggle under an umbrella in what seems to be their backyard. The photo was snapped on an iPhone presumably by Meghan, as reflected in the window glass glare of the image.

Archie Looks At Farm Animals

Several times in “Harry and Meghan,” we see an active Archie exploring outside with his parents not far behind. Here Archie looks at some farm animals while out and about on a walk.

Baby Archie Sees Snow

In this clip, Meghan takes Archie outside to experience a fresh snowfall. One of the couple’s rescue dogs accompanies them.

Archie Rambles Outside

As Archie grasps a hoe and walks up a hill, an off-camera Prince Harry sings “Heigh-Ho” from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Archie Kisses Meghan

Archie gives his mother a big kiss while she holds him in his nursery. A letter “A” for Archie is seen on a cabinet in the background.

Meghan, Pregnant With Lilibet, And Archie

A snapshot of Meghan, pregnant with Lilibet, and Archie lying on top of her bump can be seen in the docuseries.

Archie Ignores Hummingbirds

In one cute moment, curly-haired Archie tells his mom about his dirty foot while his dad tries to interest him in the hummingbirds flying around a bird feeder.

Archie Rides Rolling Luggage

Harry pushes a baby Archie on top of a rolling suitcase through their home with a big smile on his face and his son taking it all in.

Lilibet Takes Steps With Help From Meghan

In the opening credits for the docuseries and the trailer for the second half of the series, Lilibet is seen grasping both her mother’s hands as she toddles in the grass wearing a printed romper and gray cardigan.

Meghan And Lilibet Feed Chickens

Meghan wears Lilibet in a baby carrier while feeding the chickens in their Montecito backyard. As a few news sources pointed out, Lilibet appears to be wearing the same hat her older brother wore in a photo taken shortly after he and his parents moved from London to Canada.

The chickens were also seen in the couple’s infamous March 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they talked about feeling unprotected by the British royal family, hounded by the press and vilified in the court of public opinion.

The second half of the docuseries debuted this week on Netflix, and we get a few more glimpses of the kids as the show continues, so you’ll want to tune in as soon as you can!

