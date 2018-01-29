Wisconsin Philharmonic gets some help from TMJ4's Benson at Waukesha Janboree

Most of the fun was outside at the Waukesha Janboree but TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson got a chance to hang out with the Wisconsin Philharmonic.

They asked him to help with the performance of Casey at the Bat for the Janboree's "Game On" family concert.

"Play Ball!"

How do you do something - you don't know how to do?

That's how I felt reading Casey at the Bat with the Wisconsin Philharmonic.

"It looked extremely rocky for the Mudville nine that day: The score stood two to four, with but one inning left to play."

Reciting the historic baseball poem was not my big worry.

Not knowing how to read or hear music made me fear every moment.

"No stranger in the crowd could doubt..."

Thankfully all I had to do was follow the cues from the magnificent maestro Alexander Platt

"...twas Casey at the bat."

Plus, I knew the awesome orchestra had my back.

"And now the pitcher holds the ball and now he lets it go. And now the air is shattered by the force of Casey's blow!"