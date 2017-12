Kites of all shapes, sizes and colors will fill the sky once again at this year's Cool Fool Kite Festival on New Year's day.

The festival is celebrating 31 years with kite flying, free hot beverages and snacks, a ceiling sale where all kites on the ceiling will be marked down 30 percent and an ice carving display.

Families are welcome to participate in the ice carving as well. This year's sculpture is a Pegasus.

The festival is free to enter and will go from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Veteran's Park in Milwaukee.