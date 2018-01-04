Kohl's Cares launches Mission: Healthy Kids initiative

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 1:46PM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Kohl's Cares Grow Safe and Healthy has launched a new initiative. Mission: Healthy Kids, in partnership with the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, wants to promote a healthy living style for all families.
Jenny Crouse, a registered dietitian at Children's Hospital, gives tips on how to keep your kids healthy this year.