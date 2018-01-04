Kohl's Cares launches Mission: Healthy Kids initiative

Dietitian discusses 3 key focus points.

1:17 PM, Jan 4, 2018

The new initiative encourages kids to stick to a healthy routine.

Kohl's Cares Grow Safe and Healthy has launched a new initiative. Mission: Healthy Kids, in partnership with the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, wants to promote a healthy living style for all families.

Jenny Crouse, a registered dietitian at Children's Hospital, gives tips on how to keep your kids healthy this year.

This includes eating 3 full, healthy meals every day, cutting down on screen time and encouraging active play time.

