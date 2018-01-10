Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Cloudy
The Marcus Center is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with performances and speeches. President of the Marcus Center Paul Mathews shares what people can expect.
Martin Luther King Junior Day is next week Monday already. There are events all throughout Southeast Wisconsin celebrating the legacy of Doctor King.
One of the largest, loudest, and most colorful is every year at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.
Paul Matthews is President of the Marcus Center and joined us on “Live at Noon” for more on this 34th annual event.
