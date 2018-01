Touring Broadway musical "Waitress" is on stage now at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

The story features music by Grammy award winner Sara Bareilles and tells the story of a young woman trying to find the courage to change her life.

"It's a story of a woman who finds herself in a place that she never thought she would be in and she feels stuck," said actor Ryan Dunkin.

Dunkin plays the strict diner owner, Cal in the play.

"Waitress" is a new addition to Broadway, inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film, "Waitress."

"We get a lot of people that come to the stage door after and they say, "We didn't know anything about this it was so great,"" said Dunkin.

"Waitress" is playing now through Sunday night at the Marcus Center.

