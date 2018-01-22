414ward: Walker's plans to close Lincoln Hills

What it could do for troubled youths in the future

10:32 AM, Jan 22, 2018

Youth Justice Milwaukee Coalition discusses the possible closing of the Lincoln Hills juvenile facility.

It is a place for troubled teens who break the law - but the Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake juvenile prison has faced its own troubles.

Lawsuits have been filed by inmates and it has been the subject of an FBI lead criminal investigation.

Governor Scott Walker wants to close it. He's asking Democratic and Republican lawmakers to move on his plan and send the teens to five smaller regional facilities.

Sharlen Moore is with the Youth Justice Milwaukee Coalition. She joined us on “414ward” to discuss this issue.

