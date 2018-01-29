414ward: Rep. Gwen Moore on overhauling the welfare system
Rep. Gwen Moore advocates for those in need
1:08 PM, Jan 29, 2018
No one knows the challenges people on welfare face better than Congresswoman Gwen Moore.
She's been an advocate for those who need it most, pushing for a bill called the 'Rise Out of Poverty Act.' She once called Governor Thompson's welfare reforms, "Frankenstein's experiment with welfare reform."
She discussed her thoughts on this issue in this segment of 414ward.