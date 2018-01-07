414ward: MSOE students help produce food for Milwaukee homeless shelter

4:28 PM, Jan 7, 2018
Progress is being made on a new project that's expected to help fill the gap in one of Milwaukee's poorest neighborhoods.

Sister MacCanon Brown has reached out to an untapped resource to help complete her mission.

Students at the Milwaukee School of Engineering are working with Sister Brown to create an aquaponics system that will help the shelter produce most of the food needed to feed residents.

Nick Brnot, MSOE student, joined Sister Brown on 414ward to talk about it.

