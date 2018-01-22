414ward: Milwaukee County Children's Court Center

Light Drizzle
How the center is helping Milwaukee County youth get back on their feet after they get out of the juvenile facility.
Most of the youth offenders serving time at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake from Milwaukee County have gone through the Vel Philips Children's Court Center.
When they return many of the aftercare services are handled by the county's delinquency and court services.
The new director of Milwaukee County Health and Human Services discusses this process in this segment of “414ward.”
