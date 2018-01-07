414ward: Homeless sanctuary on Milwaukee's north side takes step forward

Cloudy
HI: 32°
LO: 13°
Progress is being made on a new project that's expected to help fill the gap in one of Milwaukee's poorest neighborhoods.
Demolition crews are working to transform a vacant building into a homeless shelter.
A new project is filling a gap in one of Milwaukee's poorest neighborhoods: A sanctuary for those with nowhere to go.
The Sanctuary Shelter is being built to help the less fortunate on the north side.
Sister Maccnon Brown discusses this project in this segment of 414ward.
Watch the videos above for more.