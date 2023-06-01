Nutrisystem Review: Costs, Pros, and Cons for the Award-Winning Meal-Plan Program

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser, and does not reflect the same of TMJ4.

Doctors agree that diet and exercise are the two most important aspects of weight loss, but with many of us on tight schedules, planning, prepping, cooking, and finally cleaning for meals is too time-consuming.

Nutrisystem is one of the most popular meal-delivery services that provides weight-loss meals, snacks, diet guidance, and more. The menu can be adjusted to fit the dietary needs or wants of the customers. But how can you be sure Nutrisystem is right for you?

In our Nutrisystem review, we’ll cover how the service works, the products they provide, the pros and cons, pricing options, and more.

Nutrisystem Reviews: Weight Loss Plan Overview

You are not alone if you battle with your weight, according to the Nutrisystem review. In the US, obesity affects 41.9% of people age 20 and older, while 73.6% of adults suffer issues with keeping their weight down [1].

The majority of individuals who lose weight ultimately gain it back, despite the fact that an estimated 49% of adults make annual attempts to lose weight and keep it off [2].

Knowing how to prepare a nutritious meal and practicing portion control are two additional key difficulties individuals have while striving to lose excess weight. The popular weight-loss program Nutrisystem has been in existence since 1972. Firm founder Harold J. Katz created it to assist individuals in losing weight rapidly,

Nutrisystem was one of the first forerunners of the greatest diet plans, even if you can now discover various weight-loss programs that do away with the need to plan and cook the majority of your meals.

The program's objective, according to the company, is to make consumers' weight-loss journeys simpler. The approach has assisted millions of people in losing excess weight over the last 50 years.

>>Find out more about the Nutrisystem diet plan

Just How Does Nutrisystem Work?

This program's main feature is a meal delivery service that offers a variety of shelf-stable and frozen dinners and snacks. The business unveiled a customized program in 2021 with meal programs catered to distinct metabolic needs.

Pros of Nutrisystem:

Simple to follow plan

Easily accessible prepared meals

A large number of options

Choices for those following special diets

Trained coaches available

Cons of Nutrisystem:

Lack of long-term sustainability

Cost may be prohibitive

Cost of educational components coaching services

Lack of fresh food available

Nutrisystem Reviews: Things To Consider Before Choosing a Nutrisystem Weight-Loss Program

If you're prepared to lose weight, one of your first decisions should be whether you want to do it alone or seek assistance. Online resources provide sufficient knowledge about what you must do to effectively and healthily lose excess weight. But you might find that adopting a new dietary regimen is too demanding and time-consuming.

Knowing what to eat while attempting to lose weight might be made simpler with Nutrisystem. If you have a hectic routine that makes other time-consuming programs difficult, this is a practical option. But it cannot be sustained. Noom could be a better choice if you're seeking long-term fixes.

Before choosing this method (or any other), you should consider the following:

Does it adhere to any of your dietary restrictions?

Is the price within your budget?

Does the program correspond with your lifestyle?

Does the program support your short-term and long-term weight loss objectives?

Do the company's programs utilize science?

According to Nutrisystem reviews, examining what users have to say about the program and their experiences with it is also beneficial.

>>Find out more about the Nutrisystem diet plan

Nutrisystem Reviews: Features and Benefits

Customers seeking short-term weight reduction might benefit from the company's programs. The majority of people are unable to sustain their food habits for a lengthy period of time. According to Nutrisystem reviews, it is not a financially or sustainably feasible method.

The calorie content of the company's meals usually varies from 1,200 to 1,500. Sedentary people may need a maximum of 2,600 calories per day to maintain their weight.

When comparing, persons who are physically active and fit into the group of adults need a daily consumption of up to 3,000 calories. Individual calorie needs vary based on characteristics such as age, metabolic rate, gender, and amount of physical activity.

According to Nutrisystem reviews, limiting calorie intake significantly is a method for rapid weight loss. However, without acquiring knowledge of portion control or adopting healthy dietary practices, the likelihood of maintaining weight loss is diminished.

Nutrisystem reviews offer transition plans and additional features that facilitate the transition from initiating weight loss to cultivating more enduring habits. The best weight loss pills can also make the transition easier.

If one seeks a prompt solution to initiate weight loss, investing in one of the company's programs could be a viable option. These software applications provide a multitude of functionalities that can offer advantages conducive to achieving success.

Nutrisystem Science-Driven Diet Plans

Scientific research has identified a few components in Nutrisystem's meals that boost weight reduction and general wellness. Meals made by Nutrisystem are strong in protein and have a lower glycemic index score. According to research, this combination might make you feel fuller for longer, perhaps causing you to eat less.

Is Nutrisystem Healthy?

Lean protein, complex carbs, good fats, and dietary fiber make up a nutritious diet. All of these ingridents are necessary for your body to be healthy and operate as it should. A balanced diet lowers the risk of illness and enhances physical and mental health.

Meal plans for the program balance the essential elements of a nutritious diet. As a result, Nutrisystem makes our list of the best diet plans.

It's vital to remember that eating foods with a high processing level increases your chance of developing diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and heart disease. Read the nutrition label and ingredient list if a diet contains a lot of processed foods.

These meals' added sugars, processed carbs, excessive amounts of harmful fats, and salt content all contribute significantly to their risk. Another factor making Nutrisystem a superior weight-loss program for short-term as opposed to long-term objectives is the usage of processed meals.

According to the Nutrisystem reviews, each product comes with a nutrition label and an ingredient list. If you decide to use this program, we advise you to examine the food labels before choosing your meals.

Look for amounts of added sugar, salt ratios, and saturated fat. Any ingredients you are unclear about should be researched. Some of the items are better than others.

The business suggests eating six times a day as part of their program. There is conflicting scientific support for this strategy. Although Nutrisystem reviews don't always advise it, the system itself does advise eating that many times throughout the day. Depending on how your body reacts to this method, you may need to make adjustments.

>>Find out more about the Nutrisystem diet plans

Choose From Multiple Nutrisystem Plan Options

You may choose a program that suits your needs from a variety of possibilities. According to a Nutrisystem review, the firm provides six programs, including four specialist plans for diabetes and a partner program, as well as options for men, women, and both genders.

Each plan, according to Nutrisystem reviews, offers enough food for four weeks. You may subscribe for one month, two months, three months, or an automatic monthly renewal. The most cost-effective option is to pay three months in advance.

The Basic Nutrisystem Plan

The Partner Program now offers the basic plan. You get necessities like prepared meals and snacks for your pantry. When you and your spouse are dieting together, the entry-level, basic plan is the most cost-effective since it just offers the absolute necessities.

Using this strategy, you get the following:

Enough breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks for five days a week

NuMi SmartAdapt

Free delivery

Basic-level product choices

The fundamental plan solely comprises non-perishable, pre-cooked food items. At this level, the selection of frozen meals is not available. The option is to either opt for Nutrisystem's meal selection or personally choose from the product list available.

The daily cost per person, based on the gender of both individuals, is approximately $9.99 on average.

The option of selecting automatic delivery every fourteen days is available, with a corresponding cost of $279.79 per consignment. Additionally, there is an option to include 28 shakes designed to promote fat-burning at a cost of $39.99.

The Uniquely Yours Nutrisystem Plan

The most popular plan, according to the company, is the Uniquely Yours plan. This program offers the option to select both frozen and shelf-stable meals.

The Nutrisystem program comprises meals that are referred to as "Restaurant Faves." Microwavable frozen meals are highly convenient as they can be prepared in a matter of minutes. Similar to the standard package, this particular plan provides a sufficient amount of sustenance for a duration of five days per week.

The availability of frozen, pre-made meals results in a notable increase in expenses. On average, women pay $12.14 per day, and men pay $13.39 per day for the three-month option. The monthly cost of auto-delivery is $374.99 for males and $339.99 for females.

An alternative choice available to the user is to supplement their purchase with 28 satiating shakes, which can aid in reducing hunger. This option incurs an extra cost of $39.99 for women and $42.49 for men.

>>Find out more about the Nutrisystem diet plan

The Uniquely Yours Max+ Nutrisystem Plan

Nutrisystem sends enough food with the Uniquely Yours Max+ plan so that, if desired, you may have prepared meals every day of the week. Additionally, it offers 130 different meal selections, more than the other alternatives combined. The customized meal program offered by this plan is not offered by the other two tiers.

Prices vary depending on how many months you pay for and if you choose meals for five or seven days a week. The monthly fee for the women's plan is $379.99, or $13.57 per day. The cost is increased for males to $15.18 per day or $424.99 per month.

The 28 fuel protein drinks for males cost $42.49, while the 28 fat-burning shakes for women cost $39.99. This is similar to the Uniquely Yours plan.

Other Nutrisystem Plan Options

Nutrisystem offers a few specialty alternatives in addition to the normal programs. These consist of:

Partner plans . The presence of a partner during the weight loss process can facilitate the achievement of weight loss goals. The plans are structured to provide individuals with the flexibility to select various alternatives from the menu. All items are shipped collectively.

. The presence of a partner during the weight loss process can facilitate the achievement of weight loss goals. The plans are structured to provide individuals with the flexibility to select various alternatives from the menu. All items are shipped collectively. Quick 9 plan . The program purportedly aids in the reduction of 5 pounds in the initial week and provides a week's supply of snacks, meals, and protein shakes. During the second week, participants will be provided with meals and snacks for five days per week.

. The program purportedly aids in the reduction of 5 pounds in the initial week and provides a week's supply of snacks, meals, and protein shakes. During the second week, participants will be provided with meals and snacks for five days per week. Complete 55 plans . The Nutrisystem program offers a three-phase dietary plan created to meet the nutritional requirements of women aged 55 years and above. The dietary regimen has been customized to accommodate the metabolic requirements of females who are 55 years old or older.

. The Nutrisystem program offers a three-phase dietary plan created to meet the nutritional requirements of women aged 55 years and above. The dietary regimen has been customized to accommodate the metabolic requirements of females who are 55 years old or older. Diabetes plans . The meal choices offered in these plans are specifically tailored to assist individuals with diabetes in regulating their blood glucose levels. Certified diabetes educators, dieticians, and weight-loss counselors are available to participants.

. The meal choices offered in these plans are specifically tailored to assist individuals with diabetes in regulating their blood glucose levels. Certified diabetes educators, dieticians, and weight-loss counselors are available to participants. Max Vitality. This program is tailored for male individuals aged 50 years and above, with a starting cost of $10.71 per day. The diet program facilitates the retention of lean muscle mass, reduction of overall body weight and tummy fat, and enhancement of energy levels.

>>Find out more about Nutrisystem diet plans

The NuMi App Adds Convenience

The rising popularity of phone applications can be attributed to their ability to offer users a convenient and expeditious means of accessing a company's offerings. The mobile application offered by Nutrisystem is known as NuMi, and it is provided at no cost to customers who subscribe to any of the company's plans.

According to Nutrisystem reviews, the app keeps track of your progress by documenting your food and drink intake, exercise level, and weight changes. It also allows you to participate in challenges, sweepstakes, and prizes. It has a 4.6-star rating from 124,000 Apple users but just 3.5 stars from 500,000 Android users.

Nutrisystem Offers Money-Back Guarantee

The Nutrisystem program offers a money-back guarantee on all their plans, which is a significant advantage. You have a grace period of seven days to evaluate whether the program is suitable for you. If it doesn't meet your expectations, the company will refund your payment.

Nutrisystem Reviews: Customer Satisfaction

The weight-loss journey, even through programs, is always different. Despite this, customer reviews are really important for you to guage exactly how a program works. This company has been around for a long time, suggesting that many participants find success with the programs it offers.

After conducting an analysis of Nutrisystem reviews, we observed that the feedback received was varied. Individuals who reported unfavorable encounters generally cited the expenses incurred or expressed dissatisfaction with the palatability of the food.

Several clients reported that the program was effective for their specific requirements. The individual asserts their preference for the program's convenience and reports experiencing weight loss without experiencing hunger. The following is a limited number of instances of favorable encounters reported from Nutrisystem reviews.

>>Find out more about Nutrisystem diet plans

Alternatives to Nutrisystem Diet Plans

Individuals exhibit distinct requirements in terms of weight loss. The probability of accomplishment with any program can be influenced by various factors such as budget, lifestyle, and weight-loss goals. It is not feasible for a singular program to cater to the needs of all individuals.

In the event that this program does not appear to be suitable for your needs, there exist several exceptional alternatives. This part of our Nutrisystem review will show three alternative dietary programs were identified that exhibit distinct operational characteristics compared to Nutrisystem. Each of them has the potential to be a viable choice.

Noom Diet Plans

Noom provides a weight-loss solution that is supported by scientific evidence and is designed for sustained results. The organization places emphasis on facilitating comprehension among participants regarding their food-related associations and fostering alterations in their conduct that are more probable to yield enduring accomplishments.

This particular program could potentially serve as a suitable option for individuals seeking to cultivate nourishing and enduring dietary practices. The program's approach to aiding customers in weight loss is nearly antithetical to that of Nutrisystem.

Here are several notable distinctions between the two programs:

Nutrisystem reviews show that Nutrisystem is characterized by its ease of adherence and minimal time commitment, whereas Noom necessitates a greater investment of time and effort in order to learn to modify dietary behaviors.

in order to learn to modify dietary behaviors. Noom's approach is non-prescriptive, placing the responsibility of devising meal plans on the customers, whereas Nutrisystem offers a more regimented meal plan.

As seen in our Nutrisystem review, Noom's services do not include the provision of pre-made meals, while Nutrisystem's approach relies on such meals.

Noom offers personalized and group coaching to all its participants, while Nutrisystem provides coaching services on an as-needed basis.

Have a look at what Noom has to offer to see if it’s the right program for you in our detailed Noom review.

>>Find out more about Noom’s diet plans

Diet Direct Plans

Diet Direct is similar to Nutrisystem rather than Noom since it delivers products to your doorstep, which is a convenient option if you are unable to commit to Noom's program. Also, like Nutrisystem, Diet Direct provides various plans that cater to your weight-loss goals.

Although there are similarities, there are some differences that could potentially make Diet Direct a more suitable choice for you:

Diet Direct does not have a free app that you can use to monitor your progress, unlike Nutrisystem, which does.

While Diet Direct only gives a digital diet plan lifestyle guide, Nutrisystem offers live trainers.

According to our Nutrisystem review, Nutrisystem is more expensive than Diet Direct.

Due to the meal replacement approach of Diet Direct, you get meal bars, snacks, and shakes as opposed to the pre-made meals and snacks which Nutrisystem offers.

Learn more about what Diet Direct has to offer in our Diet Direct review.

>>Find out more about Diet Direct diet plans.

Weight Watchers Diet Plans

Weight Watchers has combined features of Nutrisystem and Noom to offer a unique weight loss approach. The company has incorporated some elements of Noom into its strategy. Despite this change, customers of Weight Watchers may still purchase cooked dishes to be delivered to their homes, giving them the convenience of ready-made meals.

Although there are some similarities, WW may be a better choice for those who want personalized food plans and behavioral modifications while still having the option to order pre-made meals.

The major differences include:

Weight Watchers employs a point-based system to aid individuals in directing their focus and monitoring their advancement.

While Nutrisystem heavily relies on processed foods, Weight Watchers, although an option, does not prioritize the use of such foods to the same degree.

Weight Watchers offers a comparatively lower cost investment in comparison to Nutrisystem. However, it is noteworthy that the price of Weight Watchers does not encompass any food.

Based on our Nutrisystem review, the amount of customization that WW provides is not available on Nutrisystem.

Check out Weight Watchers to see if this program is a better fit for you in our Weight Watchers review.

>>Find out more about Weight Watchers diet plans

Takeaways From Our Nutrisystem Review

According to Nutrisystem reviews, if you're looking for a quick way to kickstart your weight-loss journey, signing up with a program that offers visible results can be the way to go. Nutrisystem makes it easy with their home-delivered meals that are already prepared. Nutrisystem is a great option to consider because it has programs and meal alternatives for everyone.

Some reviews have found that the program may not be the ideal solution for maintaining a healthy weight in the long run. Nevertheless, their Uniquely Yours plan can guide you toward adopting healthier eating habits.

Nutrisystem's range of programs, too, will suit your weight loss goals, and their convenient app will help you track your goals and stay on top of your progress.

>>Find out more about Nutrisystem diet plans

References:

Centers for Disease Control (2023, January 5). “FactStats - Overweight Prevalence." cdc.gov. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/obesity-overweight.htm

Martin, C. B., M.P.H., M.A., Herrick, K. A., Ph.D., M.Sc., Sarafrazi, N., Ph.D., & Ogden, C. L., Ph.D., M.R.P. (2018). “Attempts to Lose Weight Among Adults in the United States," 2013-2016. NCHS Data Brief. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db313.pdf