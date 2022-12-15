Euromonitor reveals their top 100 city destinations for 2022 index

The Euromonitor Index for 2022 has revealed its top 100 destination cities that are seen to have a thriving tourism industry with strong economic and business infrastructure.

The index highlights places with great opportunities for investment according to the organization.

Researchers in the travel and economics space with the 50-year-old organization looked at various challenges that faced cities across the globe in the "post-pandemic period."

David McNew/Getty Images Evening traffic passes downtown high-rises along the 110 freeway on June 13, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.

Cities on the list spanned continents around the globe and looked at cities in Asia, Europe the Middle East and in the United States.

Topping off the list were Paris, Dubai, Amsterdam, Madrid and Rome.

That was followed by London, Munich, Berlin, Barcelona and New York.

Cities in the U.S. on the list apart from New York are, Los Angeles, Orlando and Miami.

Jon Gambrell/AP FILE - An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

Cities like Paris and Dubai topped the list for their resilient recovery as the world fought through the COVID-19 pandemic. Their easing of travel restrictions along with a "value-driven" tourism economy boosted them to the top of the list, according to the researchers.

The index did acknowledge challenges like red hot skyrocketing inflation and bad economic conditions that were made worse by the warn on Ukraine which slowed the speed of recovery after the pandemic's strongest point.

The Americans held the third-largest number of cities in the index.