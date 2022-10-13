Watch Now
Electric flying taxi tested, showing new possibilities for sustainable travel

The flying craft help in high traffic scenarios like a helicopter, but appear to take flight more like a larger drone
Emirates Flying Taxi
Kamran Jebreili/AP
A XPeng X2, an electric flying taxi developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng, Inc's aviation affiliate, is tested in front of the Marina District in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Monday’s demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but the company says it carried out a manned flight test last year of the two-passenger vehicle. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Emirates Flying Taxi
Posted at 3:13 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 16:13:32-04

A company says it has successfully tested out an electric aircraft meant to be used as a flying taxi for short-distance travel in urban centers.

The Chinese company XPeng did a test flight in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Monday in front of the city's Marina District.

The flight was unmanned, but the Guangzhou-based Chinese company says it already tested a passenger flight using the aircraft last year.

XPeng Motor's electric air vehicle carried two passengers and would be useful in high-traffic scenarios like a helicopter, but it appears to fly more in the style of a large drone.

The taxi, called X2, is just one of many flying car projects being tested worldwide.

150 spectators were at the promotional event to watch the craft being tested, filming the scene on their smartphones.

The company says the craft can cruise at around 81 miles per hour and can go as high as 1,000 meters above the ground.

