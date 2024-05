The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on I-94.

One westbound lane is closed near County Road P in Oconomowoc for a crash. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is handling the situation, and says deputies should have the scene cleared in about an hour.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip