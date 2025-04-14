Missing endangered: Police need help to find Menomonee Falls man

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Menomonee Falls Police Department (MFPD) is asking for help to find Darren Plaza, who was last seen Sunday walking away from his group home on Appleton Ave. by the Milwaukee County line.

Plaza is about five feet and nine inches, 220 pounds and is balding with blonde hair.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and black and white Jordan sneakers.

Plaza has a cognitive disability and a history of being verbally aggressive with law enforcement.

Anyone with information can contact MFPD at 262-532-8700

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip