Missing, endangered 2-year-old, Waukesha County Sheriff asks for help in search

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is in search of missing, endangered 2-year-old Isaac Reddington.

Authorities say the boy was last seen with his mother, who is believed to be having a manic episode. They were last seen in the area of Sunset Dr. and Wild Rose Ln. in the Town of Genesee around 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2.

Isaac is a 2-year-old white male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a striped shirt, and Velcro shoes.

Waukesha County Sheriff

Isaac was last seen in a blue 2018 Honda HRV with the Wisconsin license plate of ATP5225. Law enforcement says he was seen sitting in the front seat of the vehicle with no car seat. The car is believed to be driven by Isaac's biological mother.

Anyone with information about Isaac Reddington's whereabouts is asked to contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-446-5070.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip