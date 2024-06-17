Menomonee Falls police searching for missing, endangered person

Menomonee Falls police are searching for missing, endangered person.
They say Joi Ambrose, 19, was last seen Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near Ash Drive in Menomonee Falls.
Police say Ambrose a Black woman, about 5'2" tall, who weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Ambrose was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and pink sweat pants. Police say she had her hair in a bun.
Ambrose's family say they are concerned about her safety because she had made suicidal statements and sent goodbye messages to loved ones. They say her behavior has been unusual lately.
Police say Ambrose is believed to be in the area of Green Bay Road and Brown Deer Road.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. You can also email Officer Liska at cliska@menomonee-falls.org
