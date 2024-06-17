Menomonee Falls police searching for missing, endangered person

Menomonee Falls police are searching for missing, endangered person.

They say Joi Ambrose, 19, was last seen Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near Ash Drive in Menomonee Falls.

Menomonee Falls Police Department The Menomonee Falls Police Department are looking for missing person Joi Ambrose.

Police say Ambrose a Black woman, about 5'2" tall, who weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Ambrose was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and pink sweat pants. Police say she had her hair in a bun.

Ambrose's family say they are concerned about her safety because she had made suicidal statements and sent goodbye messages to loved ones. They say her behavior has been unusual lately.

Police say Ambrose is believed to be in the area of Green Bay Road and Brown Deer Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. You can also email Officer Liska at cliska@menomonee-falls.org

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip