Teen recovering after being trampled while saving his siblings during Waukesha Christmas parade

A teen boy is back home and sharing his experience after being trampled following the deadly Christmas parade in Waukesha.

Tamarion Brinston, 17, was tasked with taking his little brother and sister to the parade in Waukesha. Little did he know, he would end up in a hospital after trying to get them out of harm’s way.

“These are two tablets, every four hours. Then the ibuprofen,” said Brinston.

Brinston is nearly a week into his prescription of pain medicine.

“My mom made me take my little brother and sister (to the parade) and everything was going good,” he said. “The float and the dancing girls go past and I’m right there so we can see better and I just hear plenty commotion, like screaming. In the distance I see the truck just ramming through everything.”

With just milliseconds to work with, he knew he had to get his siblings to safety.

“I push my little brother and sister out the way. I fell and people just tumbled over me,” Brinston said.

He woke up hours later at Children’s Hospital with bone and skin injuries to his eye and ear, as well as road rash near his hip.

“I was trying to see where my little brother and sister were at, but my mama had them,” he recalled.

His mother, Kenya, was working that day at a catering event when she heard what happened through someone else.

“Honestly, if I could go back, I wouldn’t have asked him to go,” said Kenya Moseby.

Nearly one week later, Brinston said he's grateful.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Tamarion, you can visit it here.

