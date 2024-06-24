Watch Now
Walworth County Sheriff searching for missing, endangered woman

48-year-old Sarah Jane Ballman was last seen around 9:00 p.m. on June 23rd.
Walworth County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 24, 2024

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing, endangered woman.

48-year-old Sarah Jane Ballman was last seen around 9:00 p.m. on June 23rd. She was reported missing from her home early Monday morning. The sheriff's office says she does not have a car or cellphone with her. Ballman has medical conditions that require medication, but family says it was left at her house. The only thing she appears to have taken with her are her wallet with driver's license and credit cards inside.

Ballman is described as a white woman with green eyes and brown hair. She weighs about 190 pounds and stands 5'9" tall. Ballman was last seen wearing white pajama pants with black polka dots. She was also wearing a black and gold sweatshirt with an East Troy Trojan school logo on it. Ballman has a tattoo on her right and left ankles, as well as one on her lower back.

Anyone with any information about where Ballman might be is asked to call the Walworth County Sheriff's Department at 262-741-4400

