Sen. Keyeski sworn in as senator of 14th District, announces committee assignments

MADISON, Wis. — Senator Sarah Keyeski (D-Lodi) was sworn in as the state senator for Wisconsin’s 14th Senate District on Monday.

The district includes all of Richland and Sauk counties and parts of Adams, Columbia, Dane, Juneau, and Vernon counties.

“It is a true honor and privilege for me to be sworn in as the senator for the 14th Senate District today,” Keyeski said in a statement. “As I took the oath of office, I was filled with gratitude and pride that the people of the 14th District have entrusted me to be their voice in the State Capitol. This is a great responsibility and one that I am humbled to be chosen for. I cherish the opportunity to serve and strive to uplift each of the communities in my district.”

Keyeski was appointed by Senate Democratic Leader Dianne Hesselbein as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, and Children & Families.

She will also serve on the Senate Committees on Agriculture & Revenue and Education.

In the statement released Monday, Sen. Keyeski highlighted key issues from her campaign, including support for rural communities, mental health services, public education, and affordable childcare, and expressed excitement about her committee assignments addressing these concerns.

“As I begin my work as a state senator, working collaboratively across the aisle is one of my top priorities,” Keyeski said. “I am committed to advocating for commonsense, bipartisan solutions to the issues facing South Central Wisconsin and providing excellent service to constituents in the 14th District. I am eager to get to work and engage on the important issues that will come before us during the 2025-26 legislative session.”

Keyeski lives in Lodi, Wisconsin. She has been a licensed professional counselor for the past 25 years and is the founder of the local nonprofit "Lift Lodi." She is married and has six children.

