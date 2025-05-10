One dead, two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-94 Saturday afternoon

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — Four vehicles crashed on I-94 westbound, leaving one dead and two hospitalized Saturday afternoon, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

A pickup truck with a travel trailer, an SUV, a minivan and a second pickup truck all crashed near mile marker 240 on the interstate, DCSO said in a release.

Authorities requested multiple ambulances to the scene and ended up transporting three people to hospitals in the area. One of the victims of the crash died of their injuries at the hospital, according to the release.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error