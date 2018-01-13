Silver Alert CANCELED: Brookfield couple located safe

UPDATE: Brookfield Police have canceled the Silver Alert for Orlando and Marina Serna -- the Brookfield couple who was last seen Friday night.

Police say the couple was located and are safe.

No other information was released.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.

------

BROOKFIELD -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly missing Brookfield couple who authorities say may have been injured.

Orlando and Marina Serna were last seen at their Brookfield home at around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marina Serna, 74, was described as an Asian female, 5-feet-1 inch tall and 120 pounds.

The couple was driving a 2004 black Audi A4 with Wisconsin plates: 254-GGL.

Authorities did not release the circumstances behind the couple’s disappearance or why they believe they may have been injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

