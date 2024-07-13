'Like a horror movie': wrongful death case, family money dispute allegedly linked to Racine homicide

Boarded-up windows, signs of a fire, and painted messages on the pavement marked Cheryl Christensen's property Friday, just days after police say the 64-year-old was killed in her home.

A representative with the Racine Police Department (RPD) said first responders discovered Christensen's body after putting out a fire at her home Monday.

Two days later, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (ME) reported to RPD that Christensen had been shot multiple times before the fire, confirming the case was now a homicide investigation.

“I initially knew right away that it was foul play,” Christensen’s niece Veronica Lopez told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin.

On the same day of the ME’s revelation, Caledonia Police responded to a call at Cliffside Park of a man lying face down and not moving. When officers arrived, investigators say that man started shooting, leading officers to fire back, killing the 37-year-old who family identified as Christensen's son, Jesse Patt.

RPD officials confirmed Friday that the two incidents are connected.

“I wasn’t very surprised,” Christensen’s neighbor John Anderson said. “I was told by another neighbor that he said that he was gonna kill her.”

Court records show that Patt and other family members were involved in a wrongful death civil lawsuit against their mother that was dismissed in May.

However, Christensen was also facing a criminal charge for the alleged neglect and abuse that led to the death of her disabled son Shannon Lloyd in 2020.

The then 46-year-old's body was discovered in the same home as his mother’s four years prior. Christensen's criminal jury trial against the state of Wisconsin was set for August 27th.

“Every time I look at the house it’s going to come to my mind,” Anderson said. “I wish they’d just tear it down. Please. Remove every trace of it.”

According to court documents, in October of 2020, police went to Christensen’s home for a welfare check on Lloyd. At the time, family members told officers they believed Christensen, Lloyd’s legal guardian, had not been properly caring for her son because of her own mental health issues.

As officers attempted to force their way into the home, investigators say Christensen came to the door screaming that she wanted to be left alone and said she was calling the police. However, when officers told her that they were the police she tried to barricade the door.

Ultimately officers were able to make their way into Christensen’s home. Once inside they saw red paint marking several Xs and a cross on the walls, the floor, and every door and mirror in the house. Officers then called out to Christensen but got no response.

The 64-year-old later told police the paint was because she believed there were “demons or something going on” and that the home had a “mad energy” to it.

According to the criminal complaint, as officers got further into the home, they found Lloyd’s dead body under a blanket in the bathroom.

Officers then reached a locked door and again told Christensen to come out with her hands up. Police on the scene said she then started yelling and screaming that they wouldn’t take her alive.

Once officers “breached” the room, she began throwing things at them, before covering herself with a blanket. When she continued to ignore their commands, police removed the blanket leading Christensen to charge at them. She was then tased and taken into custody.

While in the Racine County Jail, Christensen told police Lloyd had fallen out of his bed several days prior and was screaming in pain and she believed that her son had numerous broken bones.

She claimed Lloyd was unable to eat solid foods, so she gave him water and V8 after his alleged fall. She also said she gave Lloyd diazepam and amitriptyline pills to ease his pain.

Christensen said after four days of this treatment Lloyd refused any nutrients and was unresponsive for several more days. When police asked her why she didn’t call for an ambulance, Christensen said she wanted her son to die peacefully at home and that he was “on his way out” after several months of declining health.

Christensen’s daughter told police that Lloyd spoke with a doctor a month prior and was given a good bill of health.

Anderson said following Lloyd’s death many living in the area distanced themselves from Christensen.

“She was ostracized by the neighbors, and I can’t blame them—for what she did or allegedly did,” Anderson said. “It’s like a horror movie.”

He also said following the death of her son Christensen’s graffiti spread to the outside of her home, not only limited to symbols but messages as well. That’s when he decided to extend the fence between their two properties.

“Some of it was Christian-based and the other part was demonic-based and also she had a tirade against the Racine judicial system,” Anderson recalled. “One of the sayings in the back of her house which faced my backyard talked about Lucifer and the garden of Eden and that was the final straw.”

He said the graffiti was up for several weeks before local authorities told her to get rid of it. Friday some of the messages remained, not on the home itself, but on the pavement on her property.

Still, Anderson said he remained cordial with Christensen over the years, despite being very leery of her and her mental stability. Anderson said he felt the need to guard his own safety.

“I always kept my doors locked 24 hours,” he explained. “I just kept my distance. When I did run into her every four, five months I waved just to let her know ‘I’m not your enemy.'”

Lopez said she believes her aunt bears blame for Lloyd’s death but also said Christensen isn’t the only one. She claimed that others in the family, including Lloyd’s siblings also abused him.

“I’m not just going to allow them to blame all of this on crazy old Aunt Cheryl,” Lopez said. “They’re trying to make it all about mental health, but I really believe it’s all about the assets and greed.”

She said at the heart of the wrongful death case, homicide, and officer-involved shooting is a large insurance settlement.

According to court records related to Lloyd's death, family members told police they believed Christensen was sending significant amounts of money to a preacher in San Antonio, Texas that she watches on YouTube.

While Lopez couldn’t say how much money was at play, she said Christensen received the settlement, as Lloyd’s guardian, after he got into a car accident at 14 years old that left him with physical and mental disabilities.

“Everybody’s getting murdered around me,” Lopez said. “I feel like my life is in danger now because maybe there’s a chance, maybe the assets might have been left in my name or other family member’s names.”

Lopez said she was one of the few people her aunt had contact with, though that was mostly over text. She also said while she recognizes Christensen had problems, there was another side to her.

Lopez noted that when she lived with Christensen in her younger years, the 64-year-old was a very loving and caring aunt.

It’s a picture similar to what Christensen's neighbor, Taliyah Reynolds, has seen. Reynolds moved into the area two years after Lloyd’s death. She said Christensen would bring flowers to her family’s home and put out food and water for their cat.

“It seemed to be like she spends most of her days alone,” Reynolds said. “She seemed like a calm and kind person, but I guess you kind of never know how the inner workings of someone’s family is.”

Reynolds said Christensen did tell her about Lloyd's death but the 64-year-old claimed that she was working to prove her innocence and said that 'it’s not a crime to pass away in your own home.'

It’s a situation Reynolds has found heartbreaking, and one that has Anderson wishing the Racine County Court system would’ve moved faster.

“She’d still be living,” Anderson said.

Alive, but possibly behind bars. If Christensen were convicted in the death of her son, she faced up to 25 years in prison.

