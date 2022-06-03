Milwaukee native says Pridefest changed his life

MILWAUKEE — A performer at Milwaukee's 2022 PrideFest was busy practicing moves and moving equipment on Friday, all to get ready for this weekend's Pridefest.

"I'm extremely excited, " says Erin Cummings.

36-Year-old Cummings was born and raised in Kenosha and now lives in California. He's been coming to Milwaukee's Pridefest for 15 years. He says the first time he went, he felt accepted.

"I had just come to help. I hadn't even come out yet. I came and just saw the overwhelming amount of love and support. Everyone being able to be themselves. So, after that, like I just wanted to keep coming."

Cummings is a former DJ for KISS FM in Milwaukee. He will be a featured DJ at Pridefest this year. He knows that coming out is now always easy for men and women.

"For anyone that's struggling to come out or don't know what they are. That's okay. It's okay. It's okay not to know where you're at and how you're feeling. And we are here for you. Even if your parents and family do not agree with you, we have a lot of love to give in return."

Cummings also knows the pain of not being able to be yourself.

He admits, "I led a double life for many years. Until I volunteered here and decided to come out."

Erin Cummings is grateful to be part of a joyful event that celebrates inclusion and love. Milwaukee's Pridefest runs through the weekend at the Summerfest grounds.

