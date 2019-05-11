It begins with a prayer from Pastor Gloria Tatum from Temple of the Holy Spirit in Milwaukee.

That's where Sherrie Cheriel holds a free class for young girls and their moms. The audience gets professional tips and advice.

"I am so excited to have you all here," said Cheriel.



This event was born out of clients Cheriel had seen. She's a stylist and owner of "Sherrie Cheriel's Hair Gallery" in Milwaukee.

Cheriel has seen the pain of young girls with hair insecurities.

"They're sobbing," she said. "Their hair is coming out and they're really depressed --sometimes at the tender age of seven. When they leave it's a whole different person."

Cheriel is also aware a bad hairstyle can bring on bullies.

"I want to put a stop to that as best as I can," she said. "If it starts right here offering free classes to young ladies on how to care for their hair, I'm here for it."

The lessons soak in for 11-year-old Genesis Terry and her mom Romeka Terry.

"Sherrie's been blessed with a gift," said Romeka. "Her hands are anointed. I just think it was a great gesture today."

Cheriel has even created her own product line to liven up tired tresses.

"I love my job so much," she said. "It's not just a passion, it's also my purpose."

