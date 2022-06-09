Candidates Confirmed for Upcoming Wisconsin U.S. Senate and Governor Debates, NBC News’ Chuck Todd Announced as Co-Moderator for U.S. Senate Primary Debate

MILWAUKEE — NBC News Political Director and Meet the Press Moderator Chuck Todd will join TMJ4’s Charles Benson and Shannon Sims to moderate the upcoming Wisconsin U.S. Senate primary debate at Marquette University.

TMJ4 (WTMJ-TV) will produce and broadcast the event live on Sunday, July 17th at 6 p.m. in Milwaukee, on sister station WGBA in Green Bay, and on participating Gray Television stations throughout Wisconsin.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chuck Todd to Wisconsin for this important political event,” said Charles Benson, TMJ4 chief political reporter and anchor. “His participation underlines Wisconsin’s national importance in the upcoming elections.”

Four Democratic candidates running in the U.S. Senate primary have agreed to participate in the debate. They include Mandela Barnes, Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry and Tom Nelson. All four have met the metrics TMJ4 set up to qualify for the debate.

Four Republican candidates for governor have agreed to participate in TMJ4’s gubernatorial primary debate with Charles Benson and Shannon Sims on Sunday, July 24th at 6 p.m. at Marquette University. They include Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson, Tim Michels and Tim Ramthun. All four have met the metrics TMJ4 set up to qualify for the debate.

Marquette University has set up a ticket portal for voters to attend the Senate and Governor Debates:

U.S. Senate primary debate

Gubernatorial primary debate

In addition to TMJ4 and Marquette University, Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal are sponsoring the debates.

